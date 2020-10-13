During the final week in October, the Colorado Judicial Department will hold a series of largely virtual legal resource events around the state to assist parties representing themselves in the court system.
“The Judicial Department remains committed to providing self-represented litigants with the information and education they need to be prepared to appear before a judge, and Legal Resource Days events provide an important way to deliver that assistance,” the department wrote in a statement.
Volunteer attorneys will provide information and education to self-represented, known as pro se, individuals. Only in Denver will there be in-person options available at the City and County Building. The list of opportunities for telephone and video sessions are as follows:
Second Judicial District (Denver): Oct. 29
Third Judicial District (Huerfano and Las Animas counties): Oct. 27
Fourth Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties): Oct. 30
Seventh Judicial District: (Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties): Oct. 26-30
Ninth Judicial District (Garfield, Pitkin and Rio blanco counties): Oct. 26-30 by videoconference only
11th Judicial District (Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties): Oct. 30
12th Judicial District: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties): Oct. 23
Topics differ by district, but can include water law, estate planning, courtroom procedures, evictions and protection orders.
