The president of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Colorado, Sumi Lee, is the state’s new head of judicial diversity outreach, the Colorado Supreme Court announced on Thursday.
“We are thrilled for the creation of this position and to have Sumi Lee as our dedicated leader to focus on this important initiative,” said Justice Monica M. Márquez. The General Assembly established the job in 2019.
Lee’s responsibilities include education and outreach for judicial vacancies, and in particular examining diversity within the candidate pool of judges. She will also inherit existing diversity initiatives and must report annually to the chief justice and the state House and Senate judiciary committees about the background, professional history and qualifications of state judges. She began in the position earlier this year.
Lee graduated from Georgetown University and received a law degree from New York Law School. She began practicing in Colorado in 2011 and has worked in the private sector as well as Denver Probate Court.
“I am grateful and honored to have been selected to lead this important program for the Colorado Judicial Department,” Lee said. “The fact that this program is the first of its kind in Colorado, as well as one of the first in the country, speaks to the collective interest and support we have in our community to create courtrooms that reflect the rich diversity of our communities.”
In October of last year, the Diversity on the Bench Coalition was formed because “Colorado was facing an embarrassing moment in the state’s judicial history,” wrote Denver County Court Judge Gary M. Jackson. He pointed to the retirement of Denver District Court Judge William D. Robbins as resulting in none of the 196 district court judges being African American. “The ultimate goal of this project,” Jackson added, “is to have the state court bench in Colorado reflect the diversity of the population in Colorado.”
Citing statistics from the Colorado State Court Administrator’s Office, Jackson reported that 40% of judges and justices in the state were female and 11% were persons of color as of early 2020. He noted that Gov. Jared Polis has appointed five black women to be state trial court judges since late 2019.
