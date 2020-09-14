Jefferson County and Xcel Energy, through the Partners in Energy program, will distribute 200 free LED kits to residents visiting the county’s Human Services agency, on top of the 100 kits the groups made available in July.
“Getting these free energy-saving kits into the hands and homes of Jeffco residents who stand to benefit the most is a wonderful outcome,” said Jabez Meulemans, the jurisdiction's sustainability coordinator. “We look forward to continuing to build sustainability partnerships not only with Human Services, but with all county departments and divisions.”
Each recipient will get 10 LED bulbs, which use less energy and last longer than incandescent bulbs, and a solar-powered USB battery pack. Jeffco initiated the program to assist residents already seeking aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic to also cut their energy costs. The county reported that the savings from switching to LEDs would amount to $6,300 annually.
Last year, Xcel assisted the county in developing its Energy Action Plan, with different strategies for the residential, commercial and public sector. The Sustainability Commission distributed 400 LED kits in 2019 and also held various workshops about clean energy financing for commercial buildings. The commission's annual report estimated that 4,000 residents and 300 businesses participated in the county's various energy-saving programs last year.
