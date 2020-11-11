Jefferson County is seeking input from the public about short-term rentals in the unincorporated part of the county as part of a process to modify housing regulations.
Currently, short-term rentals require a one-acre lot at minimum, may only occur in single-family detached houses and necessitate approval from the Board of Adjustment. Guests, through platforms like Airbnb, cannot stay for longer than 30 days.
“In addition, staff has received input from county residents that the existing regulations do not adequately address the impacts of Short-Term Rentals and place an undue burden on residents wishing to operate a Short-Term Rental,” the county wrote.
Jeffco has created a survey soliciting residents’ feelings about short-term rentals, the ability of the county to know the locations of all such rentals, and opinions on where the rentals should be allowed.
The Board of Adjustment may renew a short-term rental permit for the first six months, and then every year afterward.
A bill passed in the 2020 legislative session granted counties the authority to license and regulate property owners who advertise or rent units for short-term stays, and to set fees and terms. Some experts support local control of rental regulations, pointing to varying needs between housing markets.
“One-size-fits-all state regulation may not always be the most appropriate policy response, and states may therefore choose to allow local governments to regulate,” said Kellen Zale, a University of Houston law professor, to the Pew Charitable Trusts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.