Businesses in unincorporated Jefferson County can apply through the end of this week for up to $10,000 of financial assistance for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Business Sustainability Grants are a second round of funding for company expenses directly related to the coronavirus. The first opportunity, though the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, provided businesses up to $5,000 and the application deadline was in June. Entities that already received money may apply again, but the total assistance received cannot exceed $10,000.
“Grant funds may not be used to pay Jefferson County Real Property taxes” the county cautioned. “The CARES Act prohibits the use of grant funds to replace County revenues. Requests for funding to offset property taxes will be denied.”
The CARES Act was the $1.8 trillion legislation Congress passed in March to provide an array of financial assistance to businesses, governments and individuals.
The county explained that financial aid will depend on the total number of applicants, availability of money and the needs of individual businesses. Only for-profit organizations that have fewer than 50 employees are eligible. Marijuana businesses and companies based out of a residence are not covered under the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.