Colorado Supreme Court Justice Nathan B. Coats has accredited two problem-solving courts in the Denver metro area and in Colorado Springs, which signifies that the work of the courts is evidence based and in accordance with state guidelines.
In the First Judicial District, which covers Jefferson and Gilpin counties, the Family Integrated Treatment Court’s goal is to assist parents in committing to a “lifestyle of recovery,” while still providing for the safety of their children. The program dates to 2008.
In the Fourth Judicial District in El Paso and Teller counties, the Adult Drug Court and Healthy, Engaged, and Living Sober (HEALS) Court stems from the original drug court established in 1999, one of Colorado’s first. The court helps people who have committed crimes because of diagnosed substance use disorders to enter treatment. It serves approximately 300 people per year and has more than 1,000 graduates.
To become accredited, courts must apply and undergo a site evaluation. Following an advisory committee vote and the chief justice's approval, accreditation last for five years, with subsequent three-year renewals.
There are nearly 80 problem-solving courts in Colorado, which are alternatives to incarceration for defendants meeting certain conditions. The courts address drug crimes, mental health, veterans and truancy.
