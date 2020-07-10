Jason Glass, who led Jefferson County out of turbulent years only to head into the largest public health crisis facing schools in 100 years, is heading home to Kentucky to become its commissioner of education.
Glass' appointment has been rumored in recent days.
The Golden Transcript reported Tuesday that Glass was a finalist for the job. Glass holds a master's degree in education, a master's degree in political science and a bachelor's degree in political science and history, all from the University of Kentucky.
Glass has been the superintendent of schools for Colorado's second largest school district since 2017. He was hired away from Eagle County after a major change in the Jeffco School Board, which went from being dominated by conservative reformers to members viewed, at least initially, as pro-teacher union.
He initially earned a base salary of $265,000, making him the highest-paid superintendent of schools in the state.
In a statement from the Jeffco school district, Glass said, "It is with mixed emotions that I inform you that the Kentucky State Board of Education announced today that I would be the next Commissioner of Education. The pull to Kentucky is strong. While I have lived in Colorado for almost 17 years, Kentucky is the place I grew up and where family is ... I have loved working with the incredibly talented people throughout this organization and will miss the powerful commitment to quality and community that I have seen and learned from in Jeffco. Above all else, we are grateful.
"Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent — it has been a tremendous professional honor and Jeffco has had a powerful and positive impact on my family and me."
Glass replaced Dan McMiminee a former DougCo school official whose three years of leading JeffCo was marred by student walkouts and protests at school board meetings.
Glass' time as superintendent wasn't without its controversies. A 2019 suggestion to demolish Columbine High School, because Glass said the building continues to draw unwanted visitors and inspire "potential school shooters," was scuttled after a survey found strong opposition from district residents and alumni. Teachers have walked out twice, in 2018 and 2020, over lack of funding.
Glass is going from a school district of 84,048 in the 2019-20 school year, second only to Denver Public Schools, with just over 92,000 students, to 650,000 students in Kentucky.
A statement from Lu Young, chair of the Kentucky Board of Education, said, “Dr. Glass was identified by the board as our next commissioner following a very extensive and productive national search ... Dr. Glass’ extensive experience, including having served as the chief state school officer in Iowa and as a school superintendent with urban, suburban and rural school communities, along with a strategic vision and a track record for moving a school transformation agenda at the state policy level combine to make him a great fit for the Commonwealth.”
Jeffco's Boarrd Chair Susan Harmon congratulated Glass on the appointment. In the statement from the district, Harmon said that "for the past three years, Dr. Glass has been a visionary leader for Jeffco Public Schools. Soon after he arrived in 2017, he reinvigorated our strategic plan to focus on transforming the student learning experience and brought it to life in our classrooms with our students and teachers. During his second year as Superintendent, he worked with our community to pass two critical ballot questions, a mill levy override and a school construction bond to help move us into the future with better financial footing. His foresight in transitioning schools to enhanced learning through 1 to 1 device technology and increasing our in-person and online communication and virtual learning tools, was critical to the District’s success in rapidly implementing remote learning this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Dr. Glass’ departure is a loss to Jefferson County and our district, we understand the draw of returning to his home state for his family and his continuing career in education. We wish him the very best on this new endeavor."
Glass' appointment begins September, based on a contract requirement that he give 60-days notice to the district. That will give the board time to come up with a transition plan and begin a search for a new superintendent, according to Harmon.
The Jefferson County Education Association, which has backed four of the five current members of the board, has not yet responded to a request for comment. However, comments on Facebook page for tudents and teachers abandoned by their leader in the middle of a pandemic. We will overcome and hopefully find someone more dedicated to all of us.", which draws from district and union supporters, ranged from congrats and best wishes for Glass to "s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.