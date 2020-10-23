U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt designated the loop trails in Colorado's Staunton State Park as part of the National Recreation Trail system on Thursday.
“I encourage Americans to get outside, enjoy our incredible public lands and visit a nearby national recreation trail. Spanning more than 83,000 miles, larger than the interstate highway system, the National Trails System provides easy access to a wide variety of outdoor experiences,” said Bernhardt.
The announcement also inducted 29 other trails in 25 states into the program. There are approximately 1,300 recreational trails nationwide, and the authority to designate lies with the secretaries of agriculture and the interior. Other components of the National Trails System come via congressional designation.
Staunton State Park in Jefferson and Park counties joins 28 other National Recreation Trails in Colorado. Existing facilities include the High Line Canal Trail in Denver, the Clear Creek Trail in Golden and the Barr Trail to Pikes Peak. Staunton's loop trails feature six scenic overlooks, a waterfall and an interpretive milling site.
To qualify for recreation status, the trail must have no gaps and be available for public use for at least 10 years. The trail must be in compliance with land use plans and environmental laws, and must have a letter of support from the state if not located on federal land.
