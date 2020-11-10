Starting on Veterans Day, Gold Star families and United States veterans can enjoy free entry to national parks for life.
The Interior Department approved a push led by two Maine lawmakers, Independent Sen. Angus King and Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who viewed the efforts as a way to honor families of military members who died during their service.
"Making our national parks and public lands open to these Americans free of charge is a small but meaningful way to express our gratitude for their sacrifices," Golden said.
The department says the fees will be waived for Gold Star family members and veterans who are now able to access freely almost 2,000 public locations across 400 million acres of land. A Gold Star family member includes the immediate family of a soldier who died while in combat.
"The free access program is a way to thank America’s veterans and Gold Star families for their support of our country and to encourage them to explore recreational opportunities on their public lands and waters," the National Parks Service wrote on their website.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt praised the move.
"With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting Veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter," Bernhardt said.
Veterans include anyone who served in the U.S. armed forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. An identification card must be presented when entering the parks for the fee to be waived.
