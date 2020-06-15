If you’re plugged into Colorado politics to any degree, let me cut to what’s on your mind: Kent Thiry won’t be the person to oust Jared Polis from the governor’s office next year or Michael Bennet from the U.S. Senate in 2022.
He’s flattered by the misplaced speculation, says the newly retired chief executive at Denver-based DaVita Inc., the dialysis network that operates in 45 states; a company struggling to make payroll when Thiry took over as chairman and CEO 21 years ago.
“It’s highly unlikely that I run for office,” he told me, laughing, as I pressed the question a second time, still leaving some wiggle room. Remember, John Hickenlooper didn’t want to run for Senate, until he did.
Elected office isn’t the highest and best use of his time, he figured out.
“You spend all that time raising money and running, a year and a half, which doesn’t create a lot of value for the world, and if you get elected, you still might not be able to get a lot done," Thiry said.
When I talked to him on a Friday afternoon, he was finishing up his first week of full-time retirement, if you can call it that.
Thiry is a polished guy with a warm handshake and an easy laugh. It's impossible not to like him. He's got that, "I hope I can count on your vote in November," way about him. To know the guy, I think you have to go back to high school, back to the mid-70s, back to that village of 3,000 in Wisconsin along the west bank of the Milwaukee River. He had a couple of math teachers he respected who encouraged him to excel, but to think of community before self.
He was the student body president, of course, when he became the first student to serve on the local school board.
Young Thiry didn't think it was right that coaches forced ballplayers to cut their hair. He didn’t mind, but some students did, and he argued hair had nothing to do with skill, sportsmanship, discipline or dedication.
He went to every board member’s house before the vote and thought he had it sealed, until the coaches said it would undermine their authority, and the grownups stuck together.
Thiry laid on the grass outside and wept, getting that wound up over somebody else's hair.
Business-minded and ambitious, he excelled in health care, because it helped people, and he admired the teamwork and dedication of people in medicine.
The dialysis business, in general, and Davita, specifically, have been called out spectacularly, however.
The company paid $350 million last year to settle a federal case alleging the company offered kickbacks for referrals to its clinics.
In 2018, Davita lost a $383.5 million verdict in Denver to the three families whose loved ones died of cardiac arrest undergoing dialysis, and in another case that year agreed to pay $270 million to settle a claim of incorrect billing to Medicare by one of the company's subsidiaries.
Personally, Thiry's been mocked on a national stage for the way he runs the company and his affinity for the Three Musketeers.
“When that negative stuff comes out, especially when it’s unfair or untrue, I can’t lie, it’s embarrassing, it hurts, but what are you going to do?” he asked. "Quit or keep going?"
Thiry maintains a viable political career. He flirted with a Republican run for governor in 2017, before getting cold feet. He announced his candidacy soon after changing his party registration from unaffiliated.
Say what you will about his politics or business, but you can't deny Thiry's philanthropy and willingness to roll up his sleeves. He's more a hardhat benefactor than a silent donor.
Thiry was the father, at least certainly one of them, for Let Colorado Vote (Propositions 107 and 108) three years ago to let unaffiliated voters into party primaries and create this year's presidential primary, which helped put Colorado among the top states in the nation for voter turnout. He was also the main guy behind Fair Maps Colorado (Amendments Y and Z) to take some of the partisan politics out of drawing political boundaries.
He worked with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on a tax on vaping products to pay for health care and education last year, but Democrats couldn’t get a bill out of the statehouse to refer the question to the ballot.
When Polis needed sharp minds and hard workers to raise donations to help coronavirus victims through HelpColoradoNow.Org, Thiry got the call.
He plans to keep his hands in Colorado Thrives’ work on economic mobility and getting people back to work and into good jobs as the nation recovers. Thiry does some stuff with charter schools and “hybrid college,” to help people get affordable advanced degrees, including in health care. He also is a founding member of the Colorado Restaurant Response that’s raised $1.2 million and served nearly 170,000 meals to families in need through the end of May, with the help of six Colorado restaurants.
“For me, it’s pretty simple,” he said. “ I worked hard, but I’ve been very lucky, and I want to give back. I care about the world that all of our kids are going to live in, and people who have been as lucky as I am need to step up. That’s basic and straightforward.”
(0) comments
