Super Tuesday was historic and a little confusing. Every election is. Was it super? Meh.
By Tuesday there weren’t any surprises in Colorado.
The state switched to a primary contest from a caucus — which Bernie Sanders won with a 60-40 split in 2016 — to have more of a say in who reached the White House, rather than waiting until June when the thing was all but settled.
This year it seemed Colorado was just lost in the shuffle, siding still with Sanders as former Obama vice president Joe Biden chewed up the former front runner's lead in delegates across the South.
Fourteen Super Tuesday states, citizens abroad and the American Samoa awarded 34% of the 3,979 pledged delegates at stake on the way to the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee.
Colorado had just 67 of the 1,357 delegates up for grabs Tuesday. The nominee will need at least 1,991 delegates.
This was the socialist Democrat’s state to lose, especially since so many of the moderate votes that belonged to Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg had already been cast before their campaigns flickered out after South Carolina on Saturday.
Before the shakeup, the polls-watching website FiveThirtyEight predicted Sanders would get 35 Colorado delegates to Biden’s 11, with Elizabeth Warren, heavy-spending Mike Bloomberg and Buttigieg dividing the rest. My colleague Ernest Luning reported Tuesday that it could be days before we get an official delegate count.
Four years ago, Colorado's delegates to the Republican National Convention were selected at the state assembly. Ted Cruz was the Colorado choice. At the RNC, the state's delegates walked out, a rare and notable act of defiance.
Tuesday night on Twitter, Erik Maulbetsch of the Colorado Times Recorder reminded me on Twitter that Tuesday was the first time U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner ever voted for Trump, since he didn't in 2016.
Colorado Democrats have sought to amplify every possible connection between Gardner and the president.
They want Gardner to answer for everything related to the top of his ticket, yet the field had little to say about their own ticket top this week.
I asked all nine who they were voting for. Only two would say. I can't say if that speaks to loyalty, fear or politics. Diana Bray said she backed Sanders, and Michelle Ferrigno Warren was all-in for Elizabeth Warren (no relation).
Former governor and ex-presidential candidate John Hickenlooper is hard to pin down these days — Ernest and I have been trying for weeks — so I asked Melissa Miller, his campaign spokeswoman, about where Hick stood. She provided his response on Feb. 19 to Fox 31’s Joe St. George. Hickenlooper said, in part, “Well, let's see how this process unfolds.”
But what about Bernie, I asked. She provided a quote Hickenlooper gave a reporter she didn't identify about what it would be like to share the ticket with Sanders.
"Well first, I'm not sure, you know, it's a little too early to call the race I think," Hickenlooper said, according to Miller. "But I, look, you know, I'm gonna support whoever is on the ballot."
Four years ago, he was glad to say he picked Hillary Clinton over Sanders, when many of us thought he might wind up her running mate.
Hickenlooper was booed in California as a presidential candidate last year when he spoke against socialism.
Andrew Romanoff is camped out far to the left of the former governor, but he also would not pick a favorite, even though he has done all he could to align himself with icons of the progressive left, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Perhaps Romanoff will jump on the bandwagon when he's sure it's headed in his direction.
Sunday, Colorado Politics got an email from Sanders supporter Zach Cheikho, a University of Colorado-Denver student who in 2016 was not yet old enough to vote.
Four years ago, “I realized that something was fundamentally wrong with our country,” he told us. “How is it that in the wealthiest country in the history of this planet, our Democratic presidential nominee was unwilling to promise a serious investment in the American people?”
We live in a swing state, and the pendulum is on the left for the while.
Things that start here, however, don't last forever, but they serve to mark history.
Colorado is where the late Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales became a Hall of Fame boxer then led the Chicano Movement, before leading the Poor People’s March on Washington in 1968, weeks after the death of Martin Luther King Jr.
Ronald Reagan led what people called a revolution, and Denver is where the president addressed an NAACP convention in 1981. He estimated the crowd was 10,000. The hostility Reagan had expected toward a Republican president did not manifest itself, Reagan wrote in his diary that night.
“A few isolated groups in the backwater of American life still hold perverted notions of what America is all about,” he told the convention. “Recently in some places in the nation there's been a disturbing reoccurrence of bigotry and violence. If I may, from the platform of this organization, known for its tolerance, I would like to address a few remarks to those groups who still adhere to senseless racism and religious prejudice, to those individuals who persist in such hateful behavior.”
Revolution is in the soil, and every cause has its spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.