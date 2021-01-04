John Kellner, the incoming district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, has announced his choices to lead the office, including the retention of current District Attorney George Brauchler to handle a high-profile murder trial.
“I know we can do more to support victims, tackle rising violent crimes in our communities, support rehabilitation for defendants, and improve transparency and accountability to create a more equitable criminal justice system,” said Kellner in a Dec. 31 statement.
Brauchler will continue to lead the prosecution of Devon Erickson, one of the alleged murderers in the May 7, 2019, shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Kellner praised Brauchler’s work with victims and law enforcement since the murder of student Kendrick Castillo, and indicated Brauchler will continue part time through the conclusion of the criminal case. The trial is scheduled for February.
Tom Byrnes will be the assistant district attorney, the number two position in the office. Vicki Klingensmith will lead the Arapahoe County office as senior chief deputy district attorney. Chris Wilcox will hold the same post in Douglas County and Eva Wilson will head the Elbert County office.
Kellner, a Republican, won the general election against Democrat Amy Padden in November by one-quarter of one percentage point. The district, which is the most populous in the state, includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.