When last we saw Republican former state Sen. Jack Tate, he was headed off to his hometown of Nashville, Tenn., to help manage a nonprofit called Project Return and take care of his mother.
But longing to come home to his Colorado family, he’s now managing another nonprofit that he had a hand in setting up while a lawmaker: the Imagination Library of Colorado. That new project, however, also keeps him tied to his hometown through its founder, country music superstar Dolly Parton of Nashville.
At the state Capitol, the Imagination Library caught the attention of Tate, Democratic Sen. Jeff Bridges of Greenwood Village, and Reps. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood and Jim Wilson, R-Salida, who sponsored the legislation that led to Tuesday’s announcement of the partnership between the state and the nonprofit 501(c)3 Imagination Library of Colorado.
The library, started by Parton in 1995 and inspired by her father’s inability to read or write, provides free books to children under the age of five, regardless of family income. The international program is managed by the Dollywood Foundation.
The program relies on affiliates in local counties to distribute the books, which include Spanish and Braille texts as well as audiobooks. More than 170 million books have been distributed in the program's 25-year history, which is also available in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the Republic of Ireland. More than 1.8 million kids have received books through the program.
The quartet of lawmakers agreed to move the program to a statewide level in 2020 through Senate Bill 20-185. The law, signed by Gov. Jared Polis in July 2020, requires the state librarian to contract with a nonprofit to create and operate the program. The nonprofit — the Imagination Library of Colorado — must find affiliates and cover 50% of the costs to provide books from the national Imagination Library. Local affiliates, backed by matching funds from the state, pay the rest.
Initial state support in SB 185 covered just the costs tied to startup at the Department of Education, but in its 2020-21 budget the department put $410,000 into the program. It was spared from wide-ranging, COVID-induced budget cuts that year.
The first affiliate in Colorado dates back to 2005. Since then, affiliates have provided books to more than 16,000 Colorado kids. There are now 30 local affiliate programs serving at least a portion of 26 counties. Still, the program currently reaches only 4% of Colorado children in the 0-5 age group, according to a Polis news release Tuesday.
Tate explained that some affiliates cover only a small portion of a community or just one zip code, like a mom who starts a nonprofit to provide books to her neighborhood, a library district, or larger nonprofits, like United Way or Rotary Club.
So far, the Colorado program is made up of a patchwork of affiliates, mostly in some of the state’s largest cities or counties. But it isn’t fully available in large portions of El Paso or Pueblo counties. In Colorado Springs, the program is run by the Pikes Peak United Way of El Paso County but doesn’t yet reach all kids in the county.
The organization is looking for more affiliates, particularly in rural counties, to reach those kids. With the official statewide launch, Tate said they will spend the next year finding affiliates. That could be local nonprofit organizations or foundations, like those that work with libraries or schools, service organizations, or something newly created in the community.*
When an existing affiliate expands, Tate explained, it offers the program to kids in more zip codes in the area. They eventually intend to reach every child in every zip code.
A strong statewide partnership will assure long-term sustainability of the overall initiative, the Polis news release said.
"I'm so excited to be working with Governor Polis, the Department of Education, and our Colorado affiliate organization to bring my Imagination Library to more children and families across Colorado! Together we can gift a love of reading that will last a lifetime," Parton said in Tuesday’s announcement.
Polis added that “developing an early love for reading is so important for children’s success, and the Imagination Library shows Colorado’s commitment to making sure that every child and family can succeed.”
Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes said that ensuring students can read at grade level by third grade is a top priority at the Department of Education.
“It will be so exciting for children and families to get a book delivered to their home every month, and we know it will help children develop a lifelong love of reading and set them up for success in school. We are so grateful to the partners who are expanding the Imagination Library program statewide, including the governor, the state legislature, the State Board of Education and of course, The Dollywood Foundation.”
Bridges added that the library “is backed by peer-reviewed research demonstrating that the program increases childhood literacy, kindergarten readiness, and the time parents spend reading to their kids.”
Added Tate: “Like a ground-breaking ceremony, we celebrate beginning the hard work ahead forming partnerships with additional community-based organizations so we can get books to all eligible Colorado children.”
Clarification: to clarify who can be an affiliate.
