U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Tuesday that it arrested 63 individuals through an operation targeting those with pending or current criminal charges in Colorado and Wyoming.
“About 85 percent of those arrested by ICE on immigration charges also had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges,” the agency explained in a statement. However, “ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement.”
Between July 13 and Aug. 20, ICE agents nationwide arrested approximately 2,000 undocumented immigrants, 774 of whom had assault charges or convictions and more than 500 were wanted in connection to domestic violence.
Among the recent slate of arrests in Colorado, ICE reported, were a 27-year-old Mexican national who had convictions for indecent exposure, child abuse and harassment. A 40-year-old Mexican citizen had multiple charges of driving under the influence and a felony vehicular assault conviction.
In its annual report for the last fiscal year, ICE noted that “the vast majority” of people the agency arrests in the interior are wanted for criminal behavior. However, depending on the type of arrest, individuals who only had an immigration violation on their record comprised between 14% and 40% of apprehensions.
Overall, arrests in 2019 decreased between 10% and 12% due to the shifting of resources “in response to the crisis at the border.” The Denver field office reported 2,408 arrests between October 2018 and September 2019.
