The House approved a Senate budget resolution on Friday, kicking off the process of passing President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package.
Top House Democrats ahead of the vote met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and “discussed how this legislation meets the needs of the American people,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.
The House will begin writing the bill next week, when the Senate is set to be consumed by former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9. The bill is expected to mirror Biden’s proposal, even including his provision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The budget measure includes language that will allow Senate Democrats to pass a COVID-19 aid bill despite objections from GOP lawmakers by lowering the required votes for passage from 60 to 51.
