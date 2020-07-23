The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to repeal the Trump Administration’s various travel bans, including a provision from U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse to reverse the restrictions on four African countries from earlier this year.
“The President’s reckless bans on majority-Muslim and African countries do not align with our American values or the unique promise that this country has offered immigrants and refugees for centuries; they will not make us safer; and they are yet another example of the Trump Administration’s haphazard and cruel immigration policies,” Neguse said.
The National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act would limit the administration’s ability to enact future travel bans and reemphasize existing protections against religious discrimination.
A report from the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary noted that the suspension of entry has traditionally been invoked for small groups of individuals, including people who violate human rights and members of the North Korean government. With exceptions for humanitarian migration, past executive actions have responded to national security needs or international instability.
President Donald Trump, the Judiciary report argued, employed restrictions in a “more sweeping fashion than any president in modern history, often making unsupported national security-based claims to justify his actions.” The original ban for seven majority-Muslim countries, issued days after Trump's inauguration, also prevented refugees from entering for 120 days.
