U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will host a virtual forum on Wednesday focusing on the economic benefits that wildlife and access to the outdoors bring to Colorado.
The meeting of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will feature testimony from First Gentleman Marlon Reis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Taishya Adams, and Loretta Pineda, the executive director of Environmental Learning for Kids.
“Colorado’s thriving ecotourism and wildlife viewing industry points to the many ways that healthy species and ecosystems can contribute to our economy in a sustainable way,” said Neguse in a statement. “I’m proud to showcase Colorado’s success in wildlife conservation by hosting this hearing to highlight the efforts across our state to protect wildlife and bring certain species back from the brink of extinction. Colorado’s voice and actions on this issue deserve to be heard at a national level to help chart a course for others to follow.”
Neguse pointed to Colorado’s initiatives toward conservation, including the 2019 naming of Lafayette as the first “bird city” in the state, a recognition of efforts to conserve habitats and educate about birds. He also mentioned an impending ballot measure to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado west of the Continental Divide, although there is some worry about wolves’ effect on tourism and hunting.
