The state’s historic preservation program announced grants amounting to $2 million on Monday, with matching funds from recipients and community organizations bringing the total to $3 million.
“While historic preservation may sound like a ‘nice thing’ in times of crisis, it is in fact a means of providing multi-layered economic stimulus to communities that can leverage it the most,” said Tim Stroh, director of History Colorado’s State Historical Fund.
Since mid-March, over $4.2 million has gone toward various projects, with $24 million actively being spent statewide from prior awards. Of the current grants from the fund, 75% are to rural areas.
Among the latest recipients are:
- Salida Parks Open Space and Trails will receive $199,000 in order for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to use The Valley View School in Salida for environmental education classes and a youth program headquarters.
- The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc will receive $99,231 to create a Tribal Register of Historic Places and Tribal Review Board. The project will enable the tribe to preserve property, arts, crafts and cultural practices.
- Sedgwick County will receive $105,556 to finish restoration of the Union Pacific train depot in Julesburg, turning it into a museum and community space.
The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is Oct. 1.
