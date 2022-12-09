U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and wife Robin Pringle on Thursday welcomed a "practically perfect" new baby son, according to an announcement sent to friends Friday.
Jack weighed in at 10 pounds, 15 ounces, twenty-one inches long.
Today, Robin Pringle made me the happiest man in #Colorado. #IDo #SheDo #WeDid pic.twitter.com/dOP9lBLwyI— John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) January 16, 2016
The baby was born via a surrogate, according to the Denver Democrat's press office.
"It’s been a long journey," the Hickenloopers told friends. "One that many parents understand. It took a combination of love, miracles, and determination. But here we are. Cuddling this amazing little baby boy. Robin and I can’t wait to experience the joys of parenthood together, and we know that Teddy Hickenlooper is ecstatic to be an older brother."
The U.S. Senate goes on its holiday break on Dec. 21. Colorado Public Radio's Caitlyn Kim, who first reported the story, said Hickenlooper is now taking paternity leave but would come back for important votes.
His last recorded vote was on Dec. 1, pertaining to the rail strike. He has been recorded as "not voting" on the 14 votes taken this week by the U.S. Senate, all tied to confirmation of judicial appointments by President Biden.
Hickenlooper has a 20-year-old son, Teddy, with first wife Helen Thorpe, a Denver author.
