U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and nearly every other member of the state's congressional delegation want President Joe Biden to know they support Colorado's bid to host next summer's meeting of leaders from throughout the hemisphere.

In a letter delivered Wednesday, Hickenlooper and the other Colorado lawmakers pitched the state as the ideal location for the ninth Summit of the Americas, an event held every three years that convenes heads of state from North America, South America and the Caribbean.

"This milestone presents a unique opportunity to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit and expansive beauty that makes the United States so unique," the lawmakers wrote. "We believe Colorado is the perfect candidate to tell this story to the world."

The summit, which hasn't been held in the United States since the inaugural meeting in 1994, is expected to draw around 10,000 visitors, including participants in a heavy schedule of official proceedings, business leaders, security staff and media. The most recent summit took place in 2018 in Lima, Peru.

Organized by Hickenlooper, the bipartisan letter to Biden was signed by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter, with only U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert missing.

The lawmakers noted that Colorado has a history of hosting "big events with significant lodging needs and security requirements," citing the annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs and the Summit of the Eight gathering in 1997.