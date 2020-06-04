A Denver district court judge declined late Wednesday to quash a subpoena requiring Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and former Gov. John Hickenlooper to testify at a Thursday morning virtual hearing of Colorado's Independent Ethics Commission to determine whether trips he took on private planes when he was governor violated the state's gift ban.

The ruling, issued by Denver District Court Judge Christopher J. Baumann less than 12 hours before the ethics hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, rejects Hickenlooper's argument that holding the hearing via video teleconference will violate his due process rights.

After the ruling was issued, Hickenlooper campaign spokeswoman Melissa Miller issued a statement, saying “Governor Hickenlooper has said for months he wants to testify, but even the Republicans behind this politically motivated complaint agreed an unreliable and glitchy virtual hearing would not protect his due process rights. The IEC asked for dates in August, which Governor Hickenlooper provided. We are reviewing this decision and our next steps.”

Represented by powerhouse Washington, D.C.-based attorney Marc Elias, Hickenlooper sued late Tuesday to delay the hearing and block a subpoena issued by the commission after he asked to delay the hearing until August so the commission can meet in person.

The commission voted unanimously Monday to subpoena Hickenlooper to compel him to testify on two ethics complaints filed by the Public Trust Institute.

Hickenlooper is accused of accepting gifts in the form of travel and related expenses that exceed the limits set in Amendment 41. That limit was $59 at the time of the travel; it's since been hiked to $65.

The ethics complaints filed against the former governor deal with travel related to five trips in 2017 and 2018, including a June 2018 trip to Turin, Italy, for the Bilderberg Meeting, an annual forum "designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America."

Hickenlooper has called the complaints frivolous and politically motivated.

Baumann wrote that the hearing had been scheduled for a month but that the governor sought the delay "at the eleventh hour."

The commission said in its May 4 order that "further delays of the hearing would not be in the interests of justice, and that both parties have previously expressed a preference for expeditious resolution of this matter.”

Further, the commission said the remote hearing, to be held on the Webex platform, "is a sufficiently secure and stable platform on which to conduct a public hearing. Courts throughout the state are utilizing this platform to conduct their proceedings, including the highest courts of this state.”

The plaintiff now asks this Court to substitute its judgment for that of the IEC, which it declines to do, Baumann wrote.

As to a request for a temporary stay, the Court said the plaintiff had not remonstrated "a reasonable probability of success on the merits." While glitchy at times, Baumann wrote that the Court has experienced such glitches, and while frustrating, "these issues generally subside and the parties adjust quickly to the rhythms of a remote hearing." Should the technical issues persist, the IEC could always stop and reschedule if so desired.

Hickenlooper will not suffer "real, immediate, and irreparable injury" in participating in a remote hearing, Baumann wrote. He will have an opportunity to present his case and challenge the allegations. The claim that an adverse decision would affect his reputation is a harm based on the outcome of the hearing, not the manner in which the hearing is held.

Granting a temporary injunction would not be in the public interest, Baumann wrote.

Hickenlooper is facing former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in a June 30 primary, with ballots set to go in the mail to state voters starting on Monday. The winner takes on Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in a race observers say could determine which party controls the Senate after the November election.