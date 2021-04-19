IRS tax forms with tax refund check taxes tabor
Americans paid in 2019 more than $3.5 trillion in taxes. Nearly half of all tax returns filed by individuals, corporations and estates received a refund.

Altogether, the Internal Revenue Service issued nearly 122 million refunds totaling $452.1 billion, or $3,709 per refund. There are a number of variables that affect the amount that is refunded, one of which is location. The average refund can vary by state from under $2,500 to more than $8,700.

For the fiscal year 2019, the average tax refund for Colorado was $3,067. This ranks as the 24th highest among all 50 states and is lower than the average refund amount of $3,709 nationwide. This figure includes not just personal income tax returns, but also corporate and estate taxes, among others.

Nationwide, the IRS collected $10,860 per person in 2019, but in Colorado, IRS collections per capita were slightly lower, at $10,412. Nationwide, 48.2% of tax returns filed received a refund. But in Colorado, 43.0% of returns received a refund, which ranked fourth fewest among all states.

To determine the average tax refund in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on tax refunds from the IRS. States were ranked based on the average tax refund amount issued in the 2019 fiscal year, which includes refunds for individuals, corporate taxes, estate taxes, and more.

RankStateAverage refund ($)Median household income ($)IRS collections per capita ($)
1Delaware8,76670,17620,615
2New Jersey4,50285,75115,791
3Connecticut4,01878,83316,014
4Illinois3,72469,18712,806
5Texas3,68464,03410,082
6Nebraska3,65263,22913,209
7Minnesota3,57174,59318,200
8New York3,49572,10815,678
9Massachusetts3,47885,84317,415
10Washington3,35178,68713,212
11Louisiana3,34951,0738,482
12Oklahoma3,32754,4497,363
13Kansas3,29162,0879,041
14Florida3,23459,2279,779
15Alabama3,20451,7345,407
16Georgia3,16261,9808,882
17Wyoming3,13665,0038,197
18Alaska3,12275,4637,375
19Tennessee3,11156,07110,216
20California3,09480,44011,946
21Mississippi3,08745,7923,788
22Arkansas3,08148,95210,131
23Nevada3,07063,2767,717
24Colorado3,06777,12710,412
25Pennsylvania3,05563,46311,090
26South Dakota3,04159,5339,076
27Arizona3,00062,0556,559
28Maryland2,97986,73812,980
29Michigan2,96659,5848,169
30Virginia2,94076,4569,791
31Missouri2,92757,40910,452
32Iowa2,92261,6917,897
33Utah2,91675,7807,591
34North Dakota2,84064,5778,713
35North Carolina2,83057,3418,369
36Ohio2,82758,6421,2379
37Indiana2,81757,6039,006
38West Virginia2,80848,8503,928
39Hawaii2,79283,1026,530
40Kentucky2,75152,2957,967
41New Mexico2,72551,9454,421
42New Hampshire2,69477,9338,979
43Idaho2,66960,9996,347
44South Carolina2,66056,2275,416
45Wisconsin2,65564,1689,081
46Rhode Island2,60571,16913,523
47Vermont2,58363,0017,220
48Oregon2,53767,0588,308
49Maine2,48258,9246,049
50Montana2,45957,1535,948

