Among all state healthcare systems, Colorado’s ranks better than average in the percentage of uninsured adults, the cost to individuals of insurance premiums as a share of their income, and for providing mental healthcare to children.
Those were some of the findings of the 2020 Scorecard on State Health System Performance from the Commonwealth Fund, a New York City-based foundation that advocates for improvements to healthcare.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a public health and economic crisis at a time when American health outcomes were already moving in the wrong direction,” the report warned. “Decades-long gains in life expectancy reversed after 2014, and adults of all races and ethnicities have been dying at increased rates.”
Although Colorado compared favorably to other Rocky Mountain states in the percentage of employees enrolled in insurance through their workplace and of adults who are obese, the report noted Colorado is a leader in less flattering ways. In particular, Colorado has nearly three times the rate of suicide deaths as the District of Columbia, and had the largest percentage of children and adults without recommended vaccinations of all Rocky Mountain states.
"As of September 2020, more than 35 million people in the United States are estimated to be uninsured," the report's authors noted. "The question is how many people who have lost job-based coverage will enroll in marketplace plans during the open enrollment period that begins on November 1."
