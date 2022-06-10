A group that advocates against what it describes as a "cynical and intolerant orthodoxy" that promotes identity based on immutable characteristics, such as skin color or sexual orientation, is holding a roundtable discussion in Denver on Saturday, billing the event as an opportunity to reject "any attempt at flattening people into stereotypes and reducing individuals into interchangeable members of identity groups."
The group, Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism, is kicking off its Pro-Human Tour on June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Auraria Campus at the Tivoli Student Union in Denver.
The event, the group said, is an opportunity to, among other things, recognize the "unique identity and shared humanity of every individual."
Among the speakers are musician Daryl Davis, FAIR founder and president Bion Bartning, and Erec Smith, professor of rhetoric at York College of Pennsylvania and author of "The Lure of Disempowerment: Reclaiming Agency in the Age of CRT."
Smith, a critic of "anti-racism," said anti-racist pedagogy ultimately "instills nihilism as the correct frame through which to see the world and blinds students to other, more practical ways of addressing racism."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.