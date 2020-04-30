Secretary of State Jena Griswold is warning companies of misleading solicitations that charge business owners more for filing reports with the state than it costs to do on their own.
“Third parties have been sending out solicitations asking for unnecessary fees to file business reports with our office,” said Griswold. “The Colorado secretary of state’s office takes pride in having an easy-to-use and affordable business filing system, which is why we are alerting business owners about these dubious solicitations.”
Her office provided a periodic report instruction form dated April 20 that one Colorado business received. The instructions included a request for a $110 check, $100 more than the report costs to file through the secretary of state’s website.
The sender, W.C.S., wrote in capital letters that it is “not a government agency and does not have a contract with any governmental agency to provide this service.” The company’s address is in Green Valley Ranch in Denver, and an automated message at the W.C.S. number advises that if a business owner is “filing your annual report on your own or you have an attorney or an accountant file it for you, disregard this notice.”
A manager did not immediately return a request for comment.
Griswold clarified that compliance with such a notice is not mandatory. Other forms of solicitations her office cautioned against were offers to file a “Statement Curing Delinquency,” anything resembling a government form, or paperwork that requests a fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.