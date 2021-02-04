Secretary of State Jena Griswold is the new chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, succeeding the organization’s previous leader, California’s Alex Padilla, who became a U.S. senator last month.
“Every eligible American deserves to have their voice heard in free, fair and accessible elections. We must not tolerate political gamesmanship with our elections or attempts to suppress the votes of Americans of color. To that end, I look forward to working to re-elect and increase the numbers of Democratic Secretaries of State in 2022,” said Griswold, who is herself up for reelection in two years.
The DASS is a political committee whose mission is electing Democratic candidates to be the top election administrators in the states. Currently, 28 secretaries of state are Republicans, 26 are Democrats and one has no party affiliation across all states and territories. The majority of officers are elected, while 10 are appointed and in three states, the legislature selects the secretary.
Griswold elevated her national profile during the 2020 election by challenging former President Donald Trump’s characterizations of voting by mail as susceptible to fraud and holding herself out as a mail voting resource to other states attempting to adapt during the pandemic.
