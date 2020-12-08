Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has reminded those who donate money during Colorado Gives Day to be sure about the recipients before giving.
"In this season of giving, though, be aware of those looking to exploit your generosity," Griswold wrote on Twitter, referring Coloradans to her office's list of "wise giving tips.
Among the guidance, prospective donors should ask how much of their donation will go directly to the charity, verify the claims of solicitors, and be wary of organizations that fail to provide detailed information about their identity and mission.
"There is no need to give on the spot, whether to a telemarketer or door-to-door solicitor, and beware if they thank you for making a pledge you don't remember making," the office advises. "If you feel pressured or uncomfortable, just say, 'No, thank you' or hang up."
The secretary of state's office is also involved in a partnership called CheckTheCharity.com, which allows individuals to review charity financial filings and other status reports.
