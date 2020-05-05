Secretary of State Jena Griswold wants the Colorado Supreme Court to remove U.S. Senate candidate Lorena Garcia from the Democratic primary ballot, arguing that a lower court judge lacked the authority to waive petition signature requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Griswold, a Democrat, filed an appeal just before 11 p.m. Monday asking the high court to overturn last week's Denver District Court ruling that added Garcia to the June 30 primary ballot, citing a Monday Supreme Court ruling that bounced another Democrat from the same primary because she didn't turn in enough petition signatures.

The high-stakes legal battle is being waged just days before a Thursday deadline for Griswold to certify the statewide primary ballot in a race that could determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate after the November election.

In addition to Garcia, a nonprofit leader and first-time candidate, the Democrats running for the chance to challenge Republican U.S Sen. Cory Gardner are former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who qualified by petition, and former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, the only candidate to emerge from last month's state assembly.

Immigrant rights activist and author Michelle Ferrigno Warren spent 14 days on the primary ballot but lost her berth Monday when the Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling that only the legislature — not the courts — can change the number of signatures required to make the ballot, even in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis.

A spokeswoman for Garcia declined to comment on Griswold's appeal.

Major party candidates can make Colorado's ballot two ways — by receiving the votes of at least 30% of delegates at assembly or, in the case of statewide candidates, by turning in petitions containing 1,500 valid signatures from each of the state's seven congressional districts, for a total of 10,500 signatures.

Warren and Garcia both came up short, though Garcia submitted nearly twice as many valid signatures as Warren did. In separate cases heard last month by the same Denver District Court judge, both candidates argued that difficulties encountered during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak prevented their canvassers from meeting their goals.

Judge Christopher J. Baumann agreed with the candidates, finding that they did well enough to qualify for the primary by collecting at least 50% of the required number of signatures — 5,383 in Warren's case and 9,638 in Garcia's.

In another decision issued last week, Baumann ruled that a third Democrat running in the same primary, climate activist Diana Bray, fell too far short of the mark with 2,724 valid signatures and wouldn't be placed on the ballot.

The Garcia appeal filed late Monday marks a change in course for Griswold, who argued earlier in the Warren case that the courts should be able to discount the signature threshold to take the statewide emergency into account. She also proposed an elaborate formula to determine whether petitioning candidates had "substantially complied" with the requirements.

But the Supreme Court rejected that argument, instead ruling that candidates must "strictly" comply with the minimum signature requirements.

In its ruling, the justices wrote: "[T]he General Assembly, in unambiguous terms, has mandated the collection of 1,500 signatures from each congressional district in order to petition onto the ballot as a candidate for U.S. Senate. As the district court recognized, this language is 'clear and unequivocal.' ... It must be complied with strictly."

The court continued: "While we recognize that the circumstances that made signature collection more difficult this year are unprecedented, we do not have the authority to rewrite the Election Code in response to the COVID-19 virus. Only the General Assembly can do that."

A spokeswoman for Griswold told Colorado Politics on Tuesday that the Supreme Court's ruling in the Warren case prompted the appeal in the Garcia case.

"We had hoped the Colorado Supreme Court would develop a uniform standard applicable to all similar cases that took into account the impact of coronavirus on candidate signature-gathering efforts," Betsy Hart, communications director for the Secretary of State's Office, said in an email. "However, the Supreme Court upheld the law as it currently stands without incorporating the impact of coronavirus."

If the Supreme Court agrees to review Griswold's appeal, the case will almost certainly be heard on a fast track. County clerks are waiting for Griswold to deliver the final primary ballot by Thursday so they can send ballots to military and overseas voters by May 16. Mail ballots start going out to most state voters on June 9.

This story has been updated to include a comment from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.