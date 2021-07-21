After more than two decades with the city of Greeley, and 16 years as its chief administrator, Roy Otto stepped down this week.
Otto was hired as assistant city manager in 1999 as assistant city manager before he was promoted to the top job six years later. In 2011, he was named City Manager of the Year by the Colorado City & County Management Association.
He is returning to his home state upon of Florida, which Otto called "another chapter in my life."
"While I don’t know exactly what this next chapter entails, I know that I am being called in a different direction," he said in a statement. "This 22 years of service to my adopted hometown has been the highest honor of my career.”
In a press release, the city noted the population growth, new buildings, including a downtown hotel and conference center, as well as new two fire stations and a remodel of another among the changes to the city under Otto's watch.
Greeley completed City Center South, the first phase of a municipal complex, in 2018.
“Roy served the city with honor and distinction,” stated Mayor John Gates. “He always had the city’s best interests at heart in leading the city, and I appreciated his even-keeled approach, approachability and sense of humor in addition to his ongoing commitment to the city.”
In its statement, the city noted Otto's "steady hand as a competent and capable leader."
He grew up in Greeley before attending the University of South Florida, then returning to his hometown in 1999.
Otto's last day is Aug. 18, but has told city leaders he would be available to assist in the transition as the City Council appoints an interim city manager and looks for a permanent replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.