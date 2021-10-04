Gov. Jared Polis' latest executive order, issued Sunday evening, ends temporary protections for renters at risk for eviction.

The executive order also suspends a host of State Personnel Board rules, which will allow the state to begin disciplinary proceedings against state employees who are required by their jobs to be vaccinated but refuse to do so.

Last July, the governor issued an executive order, suspending state law that required landlords to provide 10 days' notice for nonpayment of rent. That executive order, issued July 8, instead required that notice to be 30 days.

The order also barred landlords from evicting tenants without first providing a notice to the tenant and to the Department of Local Affairs.

The second part of the executive order is a directive to the State Personnel Board, which creates the rules for state employees and reviews appeals from state employees related to base pay, status and tenure.

The Polis announcement said suspending the state personnel rules would "enable the State to expedite the pre-disciplinary process for State certified employees who are out of compliance with the State’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for agency staff members and other state employees that interact with vulnerable populations and populations living in congregate living settings."

On Aug. 17, Polis wrote to the State Board of Health, asking that it promulgate rules requiring vaccinations for personnel working directly with vulnerable populations, personnel working in facilities with medically vulnerable populations, and personnel in the settings where people receive essential medical care. Along with that request, Polis said the state would practice what it preaches, requiring personnel working in 24/7 facilities to receive their first dose by Sept. 30 as a condition of employment.

That's primarily employees in the Department of Corrections, and those who work for facilities managed by the Department of Human Services, such as veterans' homes, youth offender facilities, the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo and Fort Logan and the regional centers operated for the developmentally disabled. According to DHS, 81.6% of their employees are fully vaccinated, and 84.9% have had at least one dose.

Due to the Frances Cabrini holiday, state offices are closed and the percentage of employees who have not yet taken their first shot is unknown.

This story will be updated.