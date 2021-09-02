Colorado's top elected officials did their remembrance of 9/11 a few days early at Empower Field at Mile High Wednesday night, as part of a ceremony to honor the lives lost on that tragic day, those who died in the Afghanistan war, first responders, frontline workers, members of the military and Coloradans lost to COVID-19.
The evening also saluted the community engagement efforts of the Denver Broncos and club President Joe Ellis, who received the Mizel Institute's 2021 Community Enrichment Award.
Gov. Jared Polis, both of Colorado's U.S. senators, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and both of the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks were on hand for the occasion. The evening was capped by a free concert for the 5,000 frontline workers and their families from Grammy-winning artist Kenny Loggins.
Other dignitaries on hand for the ceremony: 9/11 and Gold Star families, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Phil Weiser and representatives from Polis' cabinet.
The day "is seared into our memory," Polis told reporters prior to the ceremony's start. "It's a time for solemn observation as well as to rededicate ourselves to the path forward to keep American and Colorado safe," he added.
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., congratulated the Broncos for being a unifying force in Colorado. "We have our political difficulties and political differences, but we all have the Broncos. It's important in a moment like this to capture this sense of unity."
Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., added that "as much as we were attacked 20 years ago, this country did come together," despite partisan differences. The Broncos are a wonderful example of that, he said.
The ceremony started with the Colorado Emerald Society pipes and drum band, leading a "march of heroes," dozens of representatives from the military, across the field. After remarks from the officials, a moment of silence was held, followed by a tolling of a Navy remembrance bell, five times: four for the four attacks on 9/11; the fifth in remembrance of the lives lost to COVID-19.
A rendition of Taps followed, along with a "missing man" formation flyover.
"In this tumultuous and difficult time that we've all faced in different ways, thank you for recognizing the importance of coming together for commemoration," Polis said. "We all remember [9/11]; we mourn those we lost ... we want to show them our deepest sympathy and solidarity." To the families who lost loved ones in the war, and "who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of Colorado, we say thank you."
Polis also addressed the invisible enemy of the past two years: COVID-19. The actions taken by first responders — whether health care, teachers, military and national guard — really showed the best of what America and Colorado represent, Polis said. "As we reflect on what we lost, let us also recognize our unity and humanity in the face of tragedy and America's unyielding will to prevail."
On Sept. 11, 2001, "the nation came under attack from terrorists who sought to destroy to America and everything we stand for. They failed," Bennet said. "Despite our challenges, we have the oldest democracy in the world. We endured because Americans unified after 9/11. We need that unity today" in the wake of attacks on the American military last week in Afghanistan that killed 13 Americans and hundreds of Afghans. "This event is about honoring their service and sacrifice as well as those lost on 9/11."
Those who served chose to put themselves in harm's way, Bennet said. "We owe them a debt we can never repay ... these men and women are the best of Colorado and they remind us our strength and resilience as a nation depends on our unity."
Hickenlooper said the last time he was at the stadium was for a funeral for Jim Davis, the former head of the Department of Public Safety. Hickenlooper said Davis spent his whole life defending America from those who would do her harm, and once said terrorism is a form of hatred, and those who hate America hate its freedoms. Pointing to the work of the Mizel Institute and the CELL, its counterterrorism learning lab, Hickenlooper said they recognize the power of those freedoms and everyone needs to be vigilant against those who would diminish those freedoms.
Hickenlooper also saluted the first responders who rushed into the Twin Towers over and over again, risking their own lives to bring out just one more survivor, even as the buildings crumbled on top of them. "This past year we saw that courage and selfless dedication" from first responders who faced a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. "So much is asked of our first responders, who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. Thank you for your commitment and sacrifice."
Ellis, speaking to reporters prior to the ceremony, said receiving the Mizel Institute award, which recognizes the Broncos and Ellis' commitment to the community, is a tremendous honor both for him and the club. "I'm humbled to received the award," given those honored in the past. "It's more about the Broncos than me," he added. The community service "has brought out the best in our organization," Ellis said, adding that he is continuing the work of the late Broncos owner, Pat Bowlen.
Ellis noted the Broncos community outreach, which includes player and staff involvement. "All of that has been done by everyone else but me," a vision brought to him by Bowlen. While all of the community efforts are special, Ellis said, he pointed to their work with their own Boys and Girls Club chapter, Habitat for Humanity and the Denver Rescue Mission. "It keeps you grounded and makes you feel good about coming to work every day and doing good things for the community."
The Broncos play the New York Giants on September 12 in MetLife Stadium in New York, just over ten miles from where the Twin Towers once stood. The Broncos played the Giants on September 10, 2011 in Denver, Ellis noted. "I remember the night," which included Bowlen, John Elway, Steve Atwater and Randy Gradishar, and fans gave them a thunderous ovation. The next morning, they woke up, planning to go to New York for a league planning meeting, getting on the aircraft only to be turned back after the attacks.
"That year was never the same," Ellis said.
