Gov. Jared Polis Monday cheered the news that Pfizer says its early tests show that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective, a "gold standard" that could mean the first doses are in Colorado before year's end.
The governor also announced he is extending the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days, and directing state employees, with some exceptions, to work remotely as much as possible at least through the end of November and into December.
Polis said he believes Colorado's first batch would be about 200,000 doses, and could arrive before year's end. The rest of the vaccines could show up as early as January or as late as May, he said.
Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, said in a Monday news release that "we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis." The company said 43,538 participated in the clinical trials and there were 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Colorado submitted a vaccine priority plan to the federal government in mid-October.
According to the plan, vaccines would first go to healthcare workers, hospitals and workers in nursing homes. The second group would be first responders, public health and correctional workers. That will be followed by patients in assisted living, nursing homes and long-term facilities.
In the second phase, people who live in group settings such as college dorms would receive vaccinations, along with essential workers with direct public contact, such as teachers, childcare and grocery store workers. High-risk individuals, including those 65 years and older or with pre-existing conditions will be next.
Finally, the vaccine will be made available to the general public.
The vaccine requires two doses to provide immunity from COVID-19, Polis said.
"The end is in sight...but we're tired" of COVID. The governor said the virus is the most prevalent it has ever been, with 1,060 hospitalized, the third day in a row at near or at that high number. One out of every 105 Coloradans is contagious, he said.
"We need to do better" with wearing masks, keeping distance and handwashing in the coming month, Polis said. "I hope the good news about a vaccine inspires us to double down on social distancing, rather than sustain these large number of fatalities and hospitalizations that would ensue from stepping back from what we know works."
He continued to plead with Coloradans to cancel social plans tied to Thanksgiving and to avoid congregating with those outside of your own household for the next month. "The single biggest risk is who you go out with," if it's someone not from your own household, he said. It's like "playing Russian roulette with a loaded gun."
To those who refuse to follow the mask mandate or other protocols for the virus, Polis said the "grim reaper" is the ultimate enforcer. When asked what other tools he might have for stricter enforcement, short of a shutdown order, Polis referred to increased testing, setup of alternate care sites, and canceling social plans.
The governor also spoke about what would happen in communities with strong anti-vaccination sentiment.
"I'm not concerned about people who don’t want to get the vaccine," Polis said. "Most Coloradans will want it, and the sooner the better, so we can get our lives back...People will be lining up — more people will want it than doses available."
