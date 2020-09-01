Gov. Jared Polis, on a swing through Colorado Springs and Pueblo Tuesday, dismissed rumors that the number of COVID-19 deaths is far fewer than reported.

The rumor, cited by President Trump this week, was that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had significantly overstated the percentage of those who die from the virus. According to The Washington Post, a QAnon supporter claimed the CDC had updated its figures to say that only 6% of the 153,504 deaths attributed to the virus actually died from COVID-19. The rest either were of advanced age or had pre-existing conditions, the tweet said.

When people die from the virus, Polis said, it can be from pneumonia or organ failure, which is attributable to the virus. "They were perfectly healthy" before catching COVID. In Colorado, age, especially for those over 70, is a risk factor. One in three or one in four over the age of 70 need hospitalization, versus the one in 20 or 30 for young people. The risk is greater than for the cold or the flu, Polis said.

Polis also reported that the state's positivity rate has climbed from 2.18% about two weeks ago to 2.98%. It's still a "good" number, under 5%, he said. However, for Pueblo and El Paso County, higher positivity numbers point to a need for more testing. Pueblo is at 4%; El Paso County is at 4.2%

"The better we do with testing," the better the state will do with containing the virus.

Polis was joined at the Tuesday news conference by Rick Garcia, executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, who talked about efforts to help Coloradans stay in their homes despite pandemic job losses or other related economic issues.

During the pandemic, $275 million has been directed to local governments from the CARES Act money that came to the state. These dollars are used to support unbudgeted public health needs, including sanitizers, shields and gloves and grants to local businesses with service interruptions.

Since Aug. 7, 450 local governments and organizations have been approved for grants to assist with pandemic expenses.

Housing has been a particular concern, Garcia indicated. DOLA has provided rental or mortgage assistance to 1,530 households statewide during the pandemic, he said. DOLA also is working with Brothers Redevelopment, a Denver-based non-profit, on foreclosure prevention services. Another DOLA program, known as a property owners' preservation program, provides dollars to landlords for their tenants who are in dire need of rental assistance. In four weeks, DOLA has doled out $2.2 million to 805 landlords through the POP program.

Polis also addressed questions from reporters, including how the state will react to growing cases of COVID-19 at college campuses. Colorado College announced Monday ten students had tested positive, and the entire campus has switched to remote learning and quarantined the students in the dorms. The state is expecting greater capability on rapid testing, the governor said, with results in 30 to 45 minutes. The state has had it for some time but in very limited quantities, and Colorado State University and the University of Colorado already have these quick tests. Those tests will be available to other universities and community colleges in the coming weeks.

The governor visited a Pueblo business that makes personal protective equipment and stopped by the Pueblo Chile Growers Association. During the news conference, he did a little trash-talking about the continued battle over which is better: Hatch, New Mexico chiles or Pueblo chiles. Polis, ardent Pueblo chile advocate Rep. Daneya Esgar seated at the same table, wisely chose to side with Pueblo chiles, noting that the annual chile festival, which has been scaled back because of the pandemic, is right around the corner.

It will feature a "Slopper" eating contest, with July 4th Nathan's Hot Dog champ Joey Chestnut of New York as one of the contestants. The second annual World Championship Slopper Eating Contest will be at 1 p.m. on September 5 and streamed live on the state fair's website. The world record of 28.25 sloppers in eight minutes is held by Darron Breeden of Orange, VA.

I’m personally inspecting the Pueblo Chile crop today... Looks good! Let’s roast ‘em! @PuebloChileFest pic.twitter.com/bKY0BfvOeY — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) September 1, 2020

Polis plans to end the day at the Colorado State Fair Livestock Auction. He also announced he will be visiting Fort Morgan and Sterling next week, the first time the governor has been to Northeastern Colorado since last October.

With flu season around the corner, officials say Denver can ‘absolutely not’ ease up on COVID-19 restrictions Coronavirus cases in Denver are back on the decline after a dramatic spike in July, but public officials aren’t calling for celebration, nor the loosening of any COVID-19 restrictions.