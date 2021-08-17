With the stroke of a pen — or as these things go, multiple pens — Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday made amends for the wrongs committed by one of his predecessors and repealed two executive orders, including one that called on Colorado citizens to "kill and destroy ... hostile Indians."
Second Territorial Gov. John Evans issued those proclamations in June and August of 1864. According to Polis' executive order, that led to the events of Nov. 29, 1864, when 675 volunteer soldiers under the command of Col. John Chivington attacked a peaceful gathering of Cheyenne and Arapaho women, children and elders, slaughtering 230 of them.
When word of the atrocities reached Washington, D.C., President Andrew Johnson demanded and obtained Evans' resignation as governor.
Two years ago, Rick Williams of Broomfield, who is a Lakota Cheyenne elder, was researching a great-great grandfather who was a Dog Soldier, and stumbled across the proclamations. He asked around to see if the proclamations had ever been rescinded, and reached out to Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, who has championed some of the bills in the past to address Native peoples' grievances over Indian mascots and Columbus Day (now Frances Cabrini Day). Benavidez is also a member of the state's geographic naming board that is currently reviewing proposed name changes to geographic landmarks, including Mt. Evans.
Benavidez told Colorado Politics that she went to the Office of Legislative Legal Services and asked them to research the matter. She learned that proclamations have the effect of an executive order under the territorial government. When Colorado became a state in 1876, the "organic laws" converted the territorial laws to laws of the state until the constitution was adopted. At that point, the proclamations were no longer the rule of law.
So why repeal the proclamations some 157 years later? "It's an important step and a statement," Benavidez said. "We allow people to have a victory. This was a wrong that needed to be righted."
Joining in Tuesday's ceremony, representatives of the Southern Ute, Ute Mountain Ute, Northern Arapaho, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The ceremony was witnessed by more than 100, mostly Native Americans.
Eugene Black Bear, Jr., who is Cheyenne and gave the invocation, said "the executive order is part of our spirit healing" and a way to move forward to the future.
The 1864 proclamations "shamefully targeted and endangered the lives" of Native Americans in Colorado, Polis said. Colorado has taken steps to reckon with the past of violence and suffering on that day, including the dedication of a National Historic Site at Sand Creek, a formal apology to the descendants of those killed by Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2014, and legislation ending Columbus Day in Colorado and banning the use of Indian mascots in Colorado public schools, unless those schools have cooperative agreements with Native tribes.
The 1864 proclamations were not lawful, Polis said; they directly contradict the U.S. Constitution and criminal codes at the time. "By rescinding these proclamations we are tearing down this harmful symbol of hate and sending a message about who we are as Coloradans ... we can't change the past but we can honor the memories of those we lost by recognizing their sacrifice and promising to do better."
"These proclamations have hung over us like a dark cloud," said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who is the chair of the state's Commission on Indian Affairs.
Melvin Baker, chairman of the Southern Ute tribe, said Tuesday's signing was the fourth significant event in addressing the past and righting the wrongs. "In my nine years on the tribal council, I've never seen any[thing] come through like this," he said.
Other states can learn from this, Baker said. States aren't working with other tribes nor recognizing them, he said.
Also among the bystanders, former Sen. Suzanne Williams, who is Comanche from Oklahoma. "It's quite amazing," she told Colorado Politics. Williams was the first Native American in the General Assembly, sponsoring bills to educate people on Native American history, license plates for scholarship, and the first bill to ban Indian mascots.
"We are standing on the shoulders of the Black Lives Matter awakening. That means Native Americans also," Williams said. There was a genocide perpetrated on Native Americans here, and Native Americans are at the top of the list now for those working on global genocide and that's because of the awakening, she said.
But not everyone was happy. Williams, who originated the project, said he was denied an opportunity to speak on behalf of the people of the land.
"This is only the beginning," Williams said. "This land was ours, it was taken illegally and in a most dishonorable way through the treaty of 1861. It's time for the state of Colorado and the federal government to start owning its responsibilities, where there was dishonorable treatment of people, fraud, conspiracy and corruption" over treaties. "It should never have happened, and it led to all these people being killed. We're starting a truth and reconciliation commission to tell the real story of what happened."
