On Oct. 15, 2009, a nation collectively held its breath as a homemade helium-filled balloon glided along the Front Range sky for 90 minutes, allegedly with a 6-year-old boy named Falcon aboard.
When the balloon came down, there was no child in it, and the search for a body began, before Falcon emerged from a hiding place in the family's Fort Collins home.
It was not what it seemed, and later the boy's parents, Mayumi and Richard Heene, were found to have staged the stunt to draw attention to the family for a reality TV show.
Falcon admitted as much, inadvertently, in an interview at the time with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
Wednesday, the Heenes were among 18 people pardoned by Gov. Jared Polis, who also commuted the sentences of four other Coloradans.
“Pardons and commutations make second chances possible for people," Polis said in a statement. "As Governor, I understand that granting pardons and commutations is a tremendous responsibility and requires careful consideration of every individual who applies.
“These individuals have taken responsibility for their past actions, paid a price to society, and demonstrated the ability to turn themselves around and live responsibly. In the spirit of the holiday season, let us reflect upon the gospel of Luke 6:36: ‘Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful’ and may those given a second chance make the most of it and make themselves a positive force for their family and community.”
The Heenes are the most notable act of forgiveness, despite the work and fears of rescuers at the time and the public money spent on the investigation and prosecution.
Richard Heene pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution. His wife was sentenced to 20 days in jail to be served on weekends.
Despite their pleas, they maintained they were innocent and only admitted guilt to ensure Mayumi Heene would not be deported. The Heenes soon left Colorado and were residing in Florida as of last year.
“In the case of Richard and Mayumi Heene, the 'balloon boy' parents, we are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago that wasted the precious time and resources of law enforcement officials and the general public," Polis said. "Richard and Mayumi have paid the price in the eyes of the public, served their sentences, and it’s time for all of us to move on. It’s time to no longer let a permanent criminal record from the balloon boy saga follow and drag down the parents for the rest of their lives.”
Polis also pardoned:
- Adrian Acosta, who pleaded guilty in 2005 to marijuana possession in Pueblo County.
- Jane Brueckner, who pleaded guilty in 1999 to harassment in Boulder County.
- John Buehler, who pleaded guilty in 1984 to two counts of second-degree burglary in Summit County.
- Darrel Carson, who pleaded guilty in 1991 to distribution of a Schedule 1 controlled substance I in Jefferson County.
- Thomas Crawford, who pleaded guilty in 1998 to menacing in Mesa County.
- Kevin Fox, who pleaded guilty in 1999 to obstructing a peace officer in Mesa County.
- Chad Larsen, who pleaded guilty in 2003 to distribution of marijuana in El Paso County.
- Carlos Luna-Cano, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to third-degree assault in Denver County,
- Wayne Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in 1997 to attempt at first-degree criminal trespassing in Jefferson County.
- Michael Nielsen, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to attempted possession of a Schedule II substance in Mesa County.
- Timothy Ortiz, who pleaded guilty in 2000 to prohibited use of a weapon in Denver County.
- Esther Perez, who pleaded guilty in 2006 to theft between $100 and $500 in Adams County.
- Jeffrey Sempek, who pleaded guilty in 2003 to theft between $100 and $500 in El Paso County.
- Beth Stone, who pleaded guilty in 2005 to check forgery in Denver County.
- Tracy Tomky, who pleaded guilty in 2002 to manufacturing and possessing a Schedule II controlled substance in Morgan County.
- Lisa White, who pleaded guilty in 1982 to criminal attempt in Jefferson County.
Polis commuted sentences for:
- Fredric Dryer, who was sentenced in 2009 to at least 100 years for violating the state's anti-racketeering laws, as well as securities fraud, theft and conspiracy. He was resentenced to 84 years in 2015.
- William J. Goble, who was sentenced in 1996 to 96 years for the manufacture or sale and the possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances by a habitual criminal.
- Frederick C. Harris, who was sentenced in 2000 for distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance.
- Anthony Martinez was sentenced in 1989 to life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree burglary by a habitual criminal.
They will be paroled on Jan. 15 with conditions set by the state parole board, the governor's office said.
“In the case of Anthony Martinez, you have an 84-year old man who is wheelchair-bound and suffering from dementia," Polis stated. "While his case highlights the need for reforming the state’s special needs parole process for him and others like him, at least I am able with my power as Governor to be a last recourse to allow him to live his final years with his niece in Pennsylvania.”
Martinez was featured in a Gazette article on Dec. 12 that reported on the fears of inmates and relatives regarding the coronavirus threat in prisons.
