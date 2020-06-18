Gov. Jared Polis is a baseball fan who really misses the game. But Thursday, he had an opportunity to use baseball metaphors of all kinds to update the state's response on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polis said in a Thursday news conference that he's growing more concerned about outbreaks in Utah and Arizona. He also cited an outbreak in Boulder, chiefly among CU-Boulder students, that has now risen to more than 100 positive cases.
He described the outbreak this way:
"When you're down a few runs, you do everything you can to catch up. When you're up a run and the other team has bases loaded, you worry a bit more," which he said is Colorado's situation, and his worries about outbreaks in neighboring states moving into Colorado.
"We're one run up, still in the 5th or 6th inning, and the bases are loaded in Utah and Arizona," he added.
"This is crunch time, folks," the governor said. The state's number of positive COVID-19 cases has trended downward in 12 of the last 14 days, but Colorado remains the only state in the Mountain West with a decline in cases.
As a society, Coloradans need to learn to live with the virus and not give it the opportunity to grow again, but said the surge in cases in Boulder County is a warning to the rest of the state.
Polis also announced another new website, this time devoted to telehealth, healthathome.colorado.gov. It will provide "a one-stop shop for information about telehealth," which is when patients and providers connect remotely.
He also announced that the first nursing home in the state that reported an outbreak, Columbine Northshore in Fort Collins, no longer has any positive cases among its residents or staff. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported on March 12 that the facility had 29 total cases with 11 deaths, and 13 staff were believed to have contracted the virus.
A total of 323 outbreaks have been reported, with 170 at healthcare settings such as nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, group homes and senior living apartments. Of the 1,631 deaths, including 1,402 directly attributable to COVID-19, 882 have been in those healthcare settings, according to data from the CDPHE.
Polis also spoke about why he isn't mandating that people wear masks, although he noted some local governments have taken that step.
"This is a choice," Polis said. "I encourage you to make the informed choice."
As to those who claim it's an effort to control people, Polis said it wasn't about that. "I have no stake in trying to control Coloradans to wear masks. I care about saving lives. I want to give you the very best information so you come to the conclusions" he's made as well as those made by doctors and scientists.
"Do it because you care about your life, your loved ones and the economy."
Polis continues to believe that an outbreak tied to the Black Lives Matter protests around the state is likely, although that information is not yet available.
On Monday, the declaration of a disaster emergency is scheduled to expire, and Polis would not commit to whether he plans to extend it. But he said the state is still in a public health emergency, hinting that an extension is possible.
On Friday, state economists will present an updated revenue forecast that could spell continued trouble for the state's budget and the economy, given a 13% unemployment rate and hundreds of thousands of Coloradans worried about rent, mortgage and evictions.
Polis said it's unlikely he'll make decisions about the budget based on forecast data, but is "prepared for all eventualities," with the worse case being a more severe recession that will require more efforts to balance the budget.
And back to those baseball metaphors: there are three balls on the batter, he said. "That next pitch, you don't want to paint the corners with it. You've got to throw a strike."
