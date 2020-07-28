Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday issued four executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic that extend previous ones tied to child care, marriage licenses, state regulations and unaffiliated candidate petitions.
The governor has now issued 144 executive orders to help Colorado and its citizens deal with the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Executive Order D 2020-149 directs the state Department of Human Services to go after whatever federal funds still remain for child care.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020, also known as the CARES Act, allocated $3.5 billion to states for child care. The state has already received at least $42.5 million through previous executive orders, beginning in March, to reimburse counties that pay for child care providers closed due to the virus. Now that many child care providers have reopened, allowing them to return to regular group sizes and up to licensed capacity, the additional dollars sought in Monday's executive order would allow the state to "continue to support child care services and avoid interrupting support while the economic disruption caused by the pandemic continues," the order said.
Those who want to get married without an in-person visit to a county clerk's office will get another 30 days to do so under D 2020-146.
The original order, issued March 26, suspended state laws around requirements for obtaining a marriage license, such as requiring an in-person visit to a county clerk's office. Under the order, clerks were encouraged to allow those seeking marriage licenses to submit a signed application and payment by mail, fax or online, as well as proof that the applicants are 18 years old by the time the license becomes effective or 16 with judicial approval. The original order also suspended requirements that a marriage license is valid only for 35 days.
D 2020 147 also extends previous orders suspending a dozen state regulations, including:
- requiring those with medical marijuana licenses to obtain in-person doctor's appointments for renewal;
- in-person renewals for driver's license and identification cards for certain age groups;
- in-person requirements for obtaining a concealed handgun permit; and
- giving the Colorado Bureau of Investigation extra time to conduct fingerprint-based background checks.
The last order, D 2020 148, deals with petitions for unaffiliated and independent candidates who plan to run for elected office in the November election. The previous order, issued April 30, gave those candidates additional time to collect petition signatures, which was due to expire Monday. The new order reiterates that July 27 expiration date.
