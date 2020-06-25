Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday designating Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor in the death of Elijah McClain.
McClain was the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and massage therapist from Denver who died last August, six days after Aurora police placed him in a chokehold. Officers forced him onto the ground for 15 minutes.
Eventually, McClain began vomiting and complained he couldn’t breathe. Aurora Fire paramedics gave him a sedative, ketamine, and McClain apparently suffered a heart attack and went into a coma. He was taken off life support on August 30.
McClain's name was among those shouted during protests in Denver throughout May and June that began with the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer was recorded putting a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. The officer has since been fired and charged with murder. At a June 2 protest, McClain's mother, Sheneen, said "Can I tell you how much it hurt me to see you all rally for somebody in another state, but not for my son last August?"
Dave Young, the district attorney for the 17th Judicial District that includes Adams County, has declined to file charges in the case. An online petition to demand justice for McClain now has more than 3 million signatures, 700,000 more than just 24 hours ago.
Polis' executive order says that Weiser will investigate the case, and if the facts support it, "criminally prosecute any individuals whose actions caused the death of Elijah McClain."
The governor said he spoke with McClain's mother, who described her son "as a responsible and curious child who became a vegetarian to be healthier, and who could inspire the darkest soul. His friends describe him as a gentle peacemaker who worked as a massage therapist and enjoyed playing the violin. Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern," Polis said.
In a statement issued shortly thereafter, Weiser said McClain's life mattered and his death was tragic. "The pain, frustration, and anger that his family and many Coloradans are feeling from his death is understandable and justified. Whenever someone dies after an encounter with law enforcement, the community deserves a thorough investigation. Our investigation will be thorough, guided by the facts, and worthy of public trust and confidence in the criminal justice system."
Three members of Aurora City Council called on the city to conduct an independent investigation, a call after they canceled the contract for a third-party investigator, a former state trooper, that they did not believe would be free from bias.
Weiser said he will work with the city of Aurora "to ensure accountability and so that important lessons are learned from this tragedy." He said he would also work with state lawmakers on any resources needed to fulfill the executive order, and would have no further comment on the matter until the investigation is complete.
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, however, said in a tweet Thursday that his city intends to move forward with its own independent investigation. "Aurora is a home rule city and I will continue to hold the July 6th city council meeting that I scheduled to vote on moving forward with an independent investigation and to vote on who will conduct it."
Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver said she applauds Polis' decision to take action and blasted Young for failing to file charges. "Young has shown negligence in his role and has clearly demonstrated that he is incapable of carrying out justice for Elijah. Weiser is the top prosecutor in the state and I am confident that he will bring swift justice for the McClain family."
Herod continued that the "cries for justice have gone unheard too long, but I am proud of Colorado for taking this step today. Walking home while black is not a crime and should never be a death sentence. No more excuses, it’s time to fire the officers and paramedics that were involved and prosecute them to the full extent of the law,” Herod said.
Members of the House's Aurora delegation also issued a statement. "The death of Elijah McClain at the hands of police is a tragedy, and far too many questions surrounding the incident remain unanswered. We’re heartened and grateful to see Governor Polis exercising his authority to appoint Attorney General Phil Weiser to conduct an investigation. High profile tragedies like this one shed light on the larger, systemic issues of police brutality that the legislature began to address this year by passing SB20-217. It is vitally important - for the McClain family, the Aurora community, and everyone in our state - that law enforcement responses resulting in death or potentially involving excessive use of force are investigated fully and fairly." It was signed by Democratic Reps. Dominique Jackson, Mike Weissman, Janet Buckner, Jovan Melton and Dafna Michaelson Jenet.
