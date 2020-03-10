Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday announced that in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, he has declared a state of emergency, in effect for the next 30 days.
That declaration allows the state to tap into additional resources, he said during a news conference.
Among the changes: a drive-up facility for testing at the Colorado department of Public Health and Environment's Lowry campus at 810 East Lowry Blvd. in east Denver. However, Polis said that people who want to be tested still need a note from their doctor and warned people not to just show up.
Additional testing will now be done by LabCorp, which has relationships with most health care providers. And a testing facility for the Western Slope should be up and running by the end of the week, he said.
As of Monday, Colorado had 12 active cases, including four new "presumed positive" and one additional case on Monday that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment called "indeterminate." All five are women and in Arapahoe, Denver and Eagle counties. Tuesday, Polis said the total is now up to 15, including a new case in Gunnison County.
Last Thursday, the governor told reporters that results on "presumed positive" cases would be available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention within 48 hours. However, on Tuesday, when asked whether the state had gotten results from the first cases, Polis said "ask the CDC."
At least eight counties in Colorado now have at least one positive case, with 298 tests conducted through Monday. At least one person "presumed positive" for COVID-19 has no ties to travel or exposure to other infected people, according to the CDPHE website.
Polis said he asked Vice President Mike Pence for another 1,500 test kits on Monday. The state now has about 900 on hand, Polis said. "We will continue pressure on the federation government to expand testing capacity," he said.govt to expand testing capacity
As the state continues to ramp up testing, Polis warned that as more Coloradans are tested, "we should expect a rise in positive cases." However, "the more we test, the better chance for successful containment."
The emergency declaration comes with it a directive to the Department of Labor and Employment to conduct emergency rulemaking that will grant workers in food handling, hospitality, child care, health care and education to get paid sick leave if they miss work due to exhibiting flu-like symptoms. That paid leave applies only while the worker is being tested and awaiting test results, approximately 24 hours to three days, Polis said. They will also look for additional resources for unemployment insurance and wage replacement for those who test positive.
These are positive steps for those who work with vulnerable populations, Polis said. "It's critical they are able to take sick leave."
Polis said he is also requesting that the private sector voluntarily offer paid sick leave "to be part of the solution."
For state employees, Polis said he is attempting to provide as much flexibility as possible, and some state employees who are in quarantine or isolation should be able to work from home. Those who cannot, such as prison guards, employees at the state Department of Transportation and those who work with vulnerable populations, should use paid sick leaveif they cannot perform their duties.
Additionally, the Department of Revenue is being ordered to allow Coloradans over the age of 65 to renew driver's licenses online to avoid congregating at Department of Motor Vehicle sites. Current law allows online renewal only up to the age of 64, he explained.
One case in Douglas County came from someone who visited a DMV, he said.
Polis said other emergency orders are being contemplated and could be announced in the coming days. "I won't hesitate to use emergency authority to take decisive actions to protect" the vulnerable, nursing homes, health care providers and senior centers, he said, although the state has yet to see an incidence of COVID-19 at those facilities. "Our goal is not only to save lives, but to prevent widespread disruption" as has been seen in China and Italy.
Declaring a state of emergency, however, doesn't mean Colorado isn't open for business, recreation and tourism, Polis said. "This shouldn't cause more anxiety or panic, quite the opposite. This provides reassurance that we are aware of risk, and taking every reasonable step we can. You should feel more comfortable eating out knowing chefs and waiters aren’t working sick."
Polis also asked people to take personal responsibility and take the threat as serious. For those young and healthy, he asked that they recognize that the virus is potentially a lethal threat to older Coloradans and those with chronic illnesses. That means avoiding those who are sick, keep sick children at home, cover a cough or sneeze, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, don't touch your face, clean and disinfect household surfaces and choose a separate room for sick household members.
"Smart hygiene practices make us all safer and prevent further disruption" to the state and economy, Polis said.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, which is tracking COVID cases, reported Monday that the disease has now afflicted more than 116,000 people in 104 countries with 4,088 deaths. In the United States, 35 states have at least one case and 27 deaths have been reported out of 761 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.