Gov. Jared Polis and longtime partner and First Gentleman Marlon Reis were married Wednesday in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Boulder.
Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated. Every guest was required to test negative for COVID-19, according to a statement from the governor's office.
The couple have been engaged since last December. They have been together for 18 years and have two children, ages 7 and 9.
Polis popped the question last December just as Reis was about to head to the hospital, sick with COVID-19. Reportedly, Polis got down on one knee and proposed, which gave Reis "a spring in his step."
“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple,” the couple said in a statement issued by the governor's office. "After eighteen years, we couldn't be happier to be married at last.”
Polis is the son of poet and filmmaker Susan Polis Schutz and physicist and entrepreneur Stephen Schutz and brother to Jorian and Jordanna. Reis, a published writer and animal rights advocate, is the son of Louis Reis and the late Wendy Klein-Reis.
The couple live in Boulder.
