Despite a growing chorus of calls for a statewide mask mandate, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday continued to encourage people to wear masks but not to mandate it.
"It's your decision to wear a mask around others," and to stay 6 feet away from others, Polis said during his press conference update. "It's your decision to protect" the most vulnerable to COVID-19. he said.
So far, the state has been relatively successful in its efforts to combat the virus, both from an economic and public health perspective, he said. "We need to do just a bit better," and the complacency that has shown up in recent weeks needs to end.
"The key to greater social and economic activity is to get these simple things right. The fate of Colorado is largely in your hands."
Neighboring states, such as Texas, Arizona and Utah, are sending a warning if the virus is given an environment in which to thrive, he added. That's a path that leads to more shutdowns, economic pain and lost lives.
In the past month, the average number of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado has increased from 128 on June 15 to 444 as of Tuesday. "We continue to have an upward trend," he said, in 12 out of the last 14 days. Cases are growing slowly but consistently. "That's the wrong trend. It's a message that what we're doing is close but not quite working."
The number of new coronavirus cases has been rising since mid-June, a trend that has accelerated in the past week, marking highs in the seven-day average number of new cases last seen in early May.
If the increase in new cases in the past week keeps pace, Colorado will top the state's late-April new case peak by this time next week.
Coloradans value their liberty, Polis said, but this issue is complex because it isn't just about the rights of the individual. It's also about "impacting those with your decisions... . Coloradans are trying to balance a sincere belief in liberty and bodily autonomy with the understanding that these decisions affect others."
That's why some locales are mandating masks and that more than half the state is currently under a mask ordinance.
"I want to do everything i can to convince people to wear a mask," Polis said, except for mandating it. He later said that he struggles with the idea of a statewide mandate. "It certainly would help sway me toward particular policies if there was strong evidence it increased mask-wearing compliance."
The governor's news conference Tuesday comes amid growing calls for him to impose a mandatory mask order. Those calls are coming from Democratic lawmakers, business owners who complain their employees are being harassed when customers are required to wear masks, and members of the public.
Sen. Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge said Tuesday she would call on the governor for a statewide mask mandate. Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver and Rep. Kyle Mullica of Thornton have also said the state needs a mandatory mask requirement.
"Your safety should not depend on which community you live in," Mullica, a registered nurse who worked in the Cook County Jail in April and May to help with their virus outbreak, said last week.
"I don’t get it, Governor," Gonzales said last week. "Why wait until we have more dead Coloradans to take action on a statewide mask order?"
The owner of the Blake Street Tavern in Denver has twice noted his employees have been harassed and threatened by patrons who refuse to wear masks. Chris Fuselier invited Polis on Tuesday to come to his restaurant and listen to owners and workers about why they believe a statewide mask mandate is necessary.
The business isn't alone. Last week, a man in Avon was arrested for refusing to wear a mask in a City Market; a Waffle House employee was shot in May by a customer over a mandatory mask requirement. To those owners and employees, Polis said he sympathizes with their problem and knows that a mask order is difficult to enforce.
"We can't have a police officer in every store", he said, adding that he's looking at "additional tools to keep workers and customers safer."
Tuesday evening, the Colorado Springs City Council is expected to discuss mandatory masks.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a tweet Friday that "while I’m reluctant to do a mask mandate because of obvious enforcement challenges, if it comes down to choosing between closing our businesses again, or putting a mask mandate in place, I would likely side with our local business community and enact a mandate to protect them."
Polis has used increasingly strong language to push a mask culture in Colorado. "Wear a damn mask!" he said last Friday. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he called those who refuse to wear them "selfish bastards."
On the other side, locales such as Douglas County have said they would not obey Tri-County Health's order for masks, and are now moving to form their own health department.
While the town of Parker, in Douglas County, has handed out free masks and strongly encourages its residents to wear them, its Town Council is now considering opting out of Tri-County's order.
The city of Glendale, which is surrounded on all sides by Denver, which has a mandatory mask order, also is considering an opt-out as it is part of Arapahoe County and hence under the Tri-County Health Department order.
Evan Wyloge contributed to this report.
