In his first public comments since the May 25 death of George Floyd, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that what happened to Floyd was "wrong, brutal and inhumane" and it was murder.
Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. The officer has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who were part of the incident have not yet been charged.
Polis said he watched the video that showed Floyd's death. "Justice will be served," the governor said.
Polis also said Floyd's death is not an isolated incident, but one that has happened to other people of color countless times. "We need to listen to those crying out for reform...to those peacefully protesting: I see you, I hear you, I grieve with you and I want to work with you to make Colorado better."
The governor also addressed the damage done to buildings, including the state Capitol complex, saying the unfortunate destruction of private property has been a distraction from the "righteous message of equality and reform." But he did commend those who peacefully protested over the last five days, including those who helped clean up the mess the day after. That property can be cleaned, the governor said. "But the black lives taken cannot be brought back."
Monday, President Trump held what's been described as a contentious phone call with some of the nation's governors. Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a joint statement criticizing the president's call for federal troops to put down the protests.
“There is no need for the deployment of US troops to maintain order in our city,” the two said in the Monday statement. “The President's threat to deploy federal troops is counterproductive and will only stoke the potential for worse violence and destruction."
Polis added to that Tuesday, calling the President's words divisive. "This is not China, this is not Tienanmen Square and this is not leadership," he said.
Polis said the President is so isolated in the White House that he doesn't understand what's going on in the streets, including the "amazing acts of goodwill" and cleanup, in addition to peaceful protests. "Part of leadership is understanding the anguish that so many Americans feel," Polis said.
Lawmakers at the state Capitol, including Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver and Senate President Leroy Garcia, are now calling for reform, including a bill to be introduced later Tuesday that would allow citizens to sue individual police officers. Polis said he is "ready, willing and eager to be your partner" in working on reform.
As to why he waited until Tuesday to speak publicly on Floyd, Polis pointed out he had issued several statements, but that he's "been focused on listening mode. Part of leadership is knowing when and how to listen," he said.
But the governor also said he is concerned about protesters' risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the last several days. He said one of his greatest fears is that with so many people gathered in one place, that there's a risk of spreading the virus. "Health experts have said it could result in hundreds of new cases just as we were making progress," although he also noted that many protesters did wear masks.
He announced that the city of Denver had relaxed its restrictions on testing; previously, it was available only to those who showed symptoms. Now anyone can go to the Pepsi Center, where a free testing site has been set up, and be tested, even those without symptoms. Polis encouraged everyone who attended the protests to get tested. He refused to criticize those who protested despite the COVID-19 risk. "Protesters knew the risk they were taking but believe passionately in that cause," he said.
"Those who joined the protest knew they could not stay at home in the face of ongoing racial discrimination."
Testing for the virus is now within the range Polis called for a month ago, of 8,500 tests per day. He said testing is now at 7,000 to 8,000 people per day, and the number of community testing sites is up to 46 statewide.
The governor also announced 800 new contact tracing volunteers, from AmeriCorps, VISTA and the Senior Corps. In addition, playgrounds and swimming pools will be allowed to open for this weekend, he said.
