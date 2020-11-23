Neil M. Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s first appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, will oversee his home appellate circuit based in Colorado, after a shuffling of assignments effective Nov. 20.
All nine justices oversee one or more federal circuit courts, considering emergency requests and other matters from the region to which they are assigned.
Before his confirmation in 2017, Gorsuch was a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, which includes the states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas. Previously, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a nominee of President Barack Obama, was assigned to the 10th Circuit. Trump’s most recent nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, will also oversee the Chicago-based circuit she served on prior to her confirmation.
According to the Supreme Court, requests for emergency action arrive before a single justice, during which he or she must determine if there is a probability that four justices would agree to review the case’s merits. There also must be a finding that irreversible harm will ensue if the justice does not stay, or halt, proceedings temporarily.
The circuit justice may also refer an application to the full Supreme Court. That is more often true for stays of execution in death penalty cases. Five justices must vote to issue a stay.
