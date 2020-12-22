The outgoing minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives came under fire on Monday for posting online the address of a Denver Post reporter who co-authored an article critical of the caucus’ handling of campaign dollars.
Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, posted the voter registration information of Conrad Swanson, one of the authors of an article exploring the shift in Colorado away from the Republican Party. The story also highlighted the role of the GOP caucus’ campaign bank account in supporting allies of Neville.
Colorado Politics first described the operation of the campaign account in 2019, and The Post’s article traced account disbursements to the consulting company of Neville's brother.
“A lot of friends are contacting me about what they recognize as a fake news hit piece,” Neville wrote on his personal Facebook page. “Just know it was written by a Democrat,” he added, alleging the Republicans quoted in the article do not like him.
Neville then posted a screenshot of Swanson’s voter registration, including his address. Although Neville indicated in the comments that he later redacted the reporter’s home address, the details were still visible underneath black strikeouts.
“Neville’s decision to dox a journalist for an unflattering but accurate article sends a clear and chilling message to other journalists in Colorado: report unfavorably on GOP leadership and your personal safety may be put at risk. That’s unacceptable,” wrote 9News anchor Kyle Clark on Twitter. Doxing is the practice of publishing personal identifying information about a person online.
On Monday evening, Neville appeared to double down on his tactic, posting the voter registration information for the second reporter on The Post piece, Alex Burness.
“The other reporter was also a Democrat. They want us to be silent on this but I think people should know this information,” Neville wrote. The attempted redactions again resulted in the partial exposure of Burness’s address.
Clark quoted incoming minority leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, as saying, “this type of reprisal is not acceptable and does not represent the values we, as Republicans, hold.”
The Colorado Republican Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While Neville will not be the leader of his party in the next legislative session, he will serve his fourth and final term representing part of Douglas County.
“A free press needs to feel safe, a free press tells the truth, even though it’s uncomfortable for some. A free press is vital to democracy,” responded Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, on Twitter. “This is shameful, I hope no one gets hurt because @PatrickForCO is ashamed that the people know the truth about him.”
Swanson thanked his supporters, writing, “All your kind messages and solidarity has been incredibly heartwarming. Thank you all. Obviously I stand by our story and will keep after it.”
