The 2020 Census will begin for the majority of the country on Thursday, as households start to receive information through the mail through March 20 about how to participate in the decennial population count.
“Responding to the 2020 Census is safe and secure,” the U.S. Census Bureau announced. “Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.”
People may respond online or by phone in multiple languages. The bureau instructs one person to respond for each household, listing everyone who intends to live there on April 1. For those who do not respond initially, a paper questionnaire and ultimately a human census-taker will appear to retrieve the information.
A launch event planned on Thursday night was postponed, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis' office.
The U.S. Constitution mandates the census once every 10 years to determine congressional representation. An analysis from The George Washington University found that census data directed approximately $19.2 billion to Colorado in fiscal year 2017, largely through the Medicare and Medicaid programs. A state’s poverty rate and the percentage of rural residents determine approximately two-thirds of census-informed expenditures.
Note: This article has been updated to reflect that a planned launch event was postponed Thursday.
