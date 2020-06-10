WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee held a tense and emotional hearing on Wednesday highlighting both the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and David Patrick Underwood, a security guard killed in late May during the riots in Oakland sparked by Floyd’s death.
Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, and Underwood’s sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, testified through tears before the committee on Wednesday.
“George always made sacrifices for our family, he was our gentle giant,” Floyd said. “I was reminded of that when I watched the video of his murder. He didn’t fight back, he listened to all the officers. The man who suffocated him for eight minutes and 48 seconds, he still called him sir as he begged for his life.”
As protests continued across the country this week, Underwood questioned why the nation hadn’t mourned her brother too.
“Where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African American?” she asked.
House Democrats used the hearing to drum up support for a new criminal justice reform bill, the Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national database chronicling police misconduct, encourage law enforcement agencies to ban chokeholds and limit a defense shielding officers from lawsuits.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents the 2nd Congressional District and is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, focused on the killing of two black Colorado men at the hands of law enforcement. On Nov. 11, 2015, six deputies killed 50-year-old Michael Marshall, an inmate at the downtown Denver jail who suffered from mental illness. Marshall had choked on his own vomit while the deputies were restraining him during a psychotic episode. The homicide echoed a similar case from just five years earlier, when Denver inmate Marvin Booker died while deputies restrained him.
Neguse also highlighted the death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed 23-year-old who died after a violent struggle with Aurora police officers on Aug. 24, 2019. McClain was walking home carrying groceries when police stopped him after they received a 911 call reporting a suspicious person wearing a ski mask. His family has said that McClain often wore the mask because he suffered from anemia, which made him more sensitive to cold weather.
The officers tackled McClain after he refused to stop and put him in a carotid restraint hold, an approved restraining measure that differs slightly from a chokehold, pinning him down for 15 minutes. Like George Floyd, McClain told police that he couldn’t breathe. He began vomiting and police called for Aurora Fire paramedics, who injected him with the anesthetic drug ketamine. McClain suffered a heart attack in the hospital and died on Aug. 30. The district attorney’s office did not bring charges against the three officers involved and they have returned to duty.
Earlier this week, Aurora City Council members called for an independent investigation into McClain’s death and vowed to review the city’s use-of-force policies, chokehold bans and training standards on de-escalation. On Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department announced an immediate ban on carotid pressure holds.
“It is past time Congress banned chokeholds and other harmful police tactics that have led to far too many deaths,” Neguse said during the Wednesday hearing.
As a federal law, the Justice in Policing Act does not have the power to ban chokeholds or carotid holds outright in local jurisdictions. Instead, Congress would use its power of the purse to incentivize state and local police departments to adopt the measure by cutting off grants to jurisdictions that haven’t prohibited the restraining methods.
The new bill also mandates that any state or local law enforcement that receives federal grants must report use-of-force incidents to the Justice Department, which would collect the reports in the National Police Misconduct Registry. In 2016, the Justice Department announced a pilot program for a national database that would collect use-of-force statistics, but participation in the program was voluntary.
“It is a real shame that in 2020 we still don’t have adequate data collection on use of force in this country,” said Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights and former head of the Civil Rights Division in the Obama administration. “We’ve had to rely for several years on journalists who have been putting this stuff together at The Washington Post and at The Guardian.”
The proposed database would require states to not only report use-of-force but the reason why force was used. The bill would also provide technical assistance grants to help state and local law enforcement with fewer than 100 employees comply.
“These incentives are going to be really important to making sure we have that data, can learn from it and can improve and change the culture of policing from it as well,” Gupta said on Wednesday.
While Neguse focused on new provisions in the Democrats’ bill, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck defended the police. Buck’s office did not provide a comment on President Trump’s call for military intervention with protesters.
“Don’t blame the police because they didn’t create the policies that cause crime. We all know the root causes of crime,” he said. “A comprehensive bill must recognize the societal impact of single-parent families, of substance abuse, of mental health issues, of a failed education system and of transnational gangs.”
Louisiana Democrat Cedric Richmond shot back at Buck later in the hearing.
“Mr. Buck came and said it was politicians that have messed up the family unit in America,” Richmond said. “That could somewhat be true. But for him, how do you ignore the white man’s knee on the neck of black people for 401 years and act like that has nothing to do with where we are? Part of the reason why I am so encouraged today is more people are recognizing that now and the systematic racism and oppression that has existed, that we’re now coming together to fight and establish a solution.”
