President Donald Trump on Thursday extended his congratulations to Pueblo American Indians who were able to rebury the remains of their ancestors, which were taken by a Swedish researcher over a century ago, in Mesa Verde National Park.
The tribes received the remains from the National Museum of Finland last weekend but announced the news on Thursday to respect a four-day grieving period.
Trump thanked the Finnish ambassador and U.S. ambassador to Finland Bob Pence. He also gave props to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
"I also want to thank Colorado Senator, Cory Gardner," Trump said. "He was so instrumental on this. He's been a great senator for his support for Native American communities. Worked very hard."
Trump touted his administration's work with American Indians, saying in a statement, "My administration is fighting for Native American communities. We made the largest investment in Indian Country in the history of our country. We have $8 billion in CARES Act funds to protect Native American health."
He also touted the recent creation of task forces on missing and murdered American Indians and protecting Native American children.
Gardner released a statement on Wednesday celebrating the news.
“The Ancestral Pueblo sites in Southwest Colorado are home to some of the most well-preserved artifacts and ancient dwellings in our entire country," he said. "They are a part of our state and our nation’s history .
“Returning these items to their proper resting place was important for the Tribes, for our state, and for our entire country, and I will continue my efforts to support Colorado’s two federally recognized Tribes, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, as well as other federally recognized Tribes across the nation.”
Finland President Sauli Niinisto announced during a meeting with President Donald Trump last October that the country would return the items.
The exact burial site won't be disclosed to prevent it from being disturbed. Mesa Verde is best known for hundreds of stone dwellings built along the cliffs.
