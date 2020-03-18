U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Tuesday listed additional economic stimulus measures that he would like to see in a pending bill before the Senate to aid individuals affected in the widespread COVID-19-related business shutdowns.
“Congress must move heaven and earth to protect American workers,” Gardner said. “As the Senate considers the House-passed economic stimulus package, I am offering a series of proposals for next steps that will help provide support for the American people to sustain the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide a path back to prosperity after this national emergency is behind us.”
Among Gardner’s suggestions was a new category of unemployment insurance that would allow employers, especially those in the service industry who have been the target of closure orders, to retain workers on their payrolls, rather than laying them off to make them eligible for the insurance. He also recommended eliminating late fees on past-due bills and establishing “micro-loans” and grants to businesses specifically for their operations through the coronavirus.
H.R. 6201 in its current form would provide emergency supplemental appropriations to many food assistance programs, mandate paid sick leave and establish free coronavirus testing. It is the second bill to inject money into COVID-19 response, and a third bill exclusively focused on economic stimulus is planned. The Hill reports that the Trump Administration would like a large-scale tax cut, while Senate Democrats prefer direct spending.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill on Saturday morning by a vote of 363-40. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck was the only member of Colorado’s delegation to vote no.
