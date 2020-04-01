As states try to find their own medical supplies, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner cheered on one of his strategic alliances Wednesday afternoon.
Colorado is set to get 100,000 masks as early as next week from Taiwan, part of a 2 million-mask pledge to the United States. The country pledged 10 million masks to countries hardest hit by the global pandemic.
Gardner chairs the Senate Foreign Relations' Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy. He sponsored the recently enacted the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative, or TAIPEI, Act to boost Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition. Trump signed the act on March 26.
Gardner hosted the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wen, in Denver last year.
“It has been an honor to work with President Tsai to advance the friendship between the U.S. and Taiwan, and I would like to thank all of Taiwan on behalf of the medical professionals in Colorado who desperately need the masks that Taiwan is graciously donating,” Gardner said in a statement Wednesday.
“Taiwan is more than willing to help the world beat the COVID-19 pandemic, and this incredible act of generosity is further reason that Taiwan should be granted observer status at the World Health Organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.