U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is among a bipartisan group of four western lawmakers that has established a U.S. Senate Space Force Caucus to raise awareness of the operations of the newest branch of the military, established last year.
“The Caucus will strive to host discussions and events for Members and staff with the Secretary of the Air Force, Chief of Space Operations, Vice Chief of Space Operations, and other senior service leaders throughout the year with the goal of educating Members and staffs on the importance of the Space Force mission,” wrote the letter from the caucus co-chairs to other senators.
Along with Gardner, Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., are the other founding members.
Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs is the provisional headquarters for the Space Force for at least the next six years. There may be an announcement of the permanent location for the headquarters as soon as next year. Gov. Jared Polis supports keeping Space Force operations in the state.
“Americans use space daily for navigation, information, and communication. The Department of the Air Force looks forward to working with this new Caucus to protect national interests and advance indispensable capabilities provided by the U.S. Space Force,” said U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, in whose department the Space Force is housed.
